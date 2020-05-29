Mpumalanga municipalities allegedly owe service providers over R1 billion for water

According to Trudie Grovè-Morgan, Member of Parliament and the Democratic Alliance (DA) Spokesperson on CoGTA and Sydney Masinga, Provincial Communications Officer of the DA, five Mpumalanga municipalities owe water and electricity providers more than R1 billion in arrears.

Lekwa local municipality in Standerton owed the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) R287 million for water provision and the DWS had transferred the municipality to debt collectors. Grové-Morgan and Masinga said that LLM (LLM) had lost more than 80% of its purchased water to leaks and illegal connections in the province. This municipality had been struggling for a while to provide adequate water to its residents.

Govan Mbeki municipality in Secunda owes Rand Water R246 million. This has led to water restrictions on numerous occasions causing many people in the areas of Leandra, Kinross, Embalenhle and Bethal to go without water for days and weeks on end. The municipality also lost 29.62% of the water it purchased.

The City of Mbombela municipality is said to owe the Department of Water and Sanitation R140 million and they too, had lost 25.2% of the water purchased within the last financial year.

Victor Khanye local municipality in Delmas had been affected by non-payment and owed Rand Water R144 million, an amount that had been increasing since 2019.

Emalahleni local municipality (Witbank) owes the following entities for water provision as at the end of March 2020: • Department of Water and Sanitation- R172 million • Anglo Operations- R32 million • Glencore-R8.9 million • Nuwater South Africa- R3.2 million.

In Emalahleni, the water distribution loss of 47% which had, according to the DA, resulted in a situation where there is no money to upgrade the capacity of their water treatment plants. As a result, the municipality is purchasing water from outside entities at escalated tariffs.