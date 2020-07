The Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature Office, building No1 at eh Government Complex at Riverside Park in Mbombela, had been temporary closed. This follows one of the staff members testing positive for COVID-19. The offices would now be decontaminated.

The office was closed with immediate effect and would reopen on July 21. 2020.

Members of the public who require any assistance from the Legislature during this period can contact the office by sending a text message to 067 428 3345.