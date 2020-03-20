Mpumalanga Hospitals limit Visitors to control the spread of Coronavirus

Following the outbreak of the Covid- 19 pandemic, the Department of Health in Mpumalanga has put in place measures to reduce and contain the spread of the virus in the province.

“For this purpose the department has taken a decision to review the visiting times and the number of visitors per patient in all provincial hospitals,” said the department in a statement.

These are the measures that have been put in place until further notice:

Patients in ICU (Critical Care) will have only one (1) visitor. For all other wards, not more than two visitors per patient, only one (1) at a time. Not more than two patients in a ward at time, maximum of 15 minutes. The visiting times has been reviewed as follows:

Daily: 14h00 to 15:00

These reviewed visiting times is effective from tomorr