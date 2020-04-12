Mpumalanga churches call for continued prayer against COVID-19 spread

THE South African Council of Churches’ (SACC) provincial chairperson, Rev Luke Dlamini, had appealed to spiritual leaders to pray against the spreading of COVID-19.

Dlamini said although churches in the province were closed due to the coronavirus, church- and other spiritual leaders had been praying very hard in private to ask God to heal those already infected and also to stop the spreading of the virus.

“I would like to thank those who have been spending sleepless nights praying over this hard situation we are facing. I would like to urge more priests, church leaders and individuals to join those who already started to pray against the virus,” Dlamini said.

He again appealed to all south Africans to adhere to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to stay indoors and follow precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of the disease.

The SACC in Mpumalanga had been hard at work to stay in touch with community members and spent much time in prayer.

Dlamini urged the faithful to pray in the morning and at night and ask God for a speedy solution to the pandemic.

“Be that as it may, nothing will stop us from praying, we will pray until God hears our prayers. When praying, we must not forget to pray for our leaders, nurses, doctors, researchers and everyone involved in a fight against the virus,” he said.

He further thanked those using social media as a means to pray for the masses during this “trying time”.