Mpu municipalities use basic service funding to pay high salaries

Mpumalanga municipalities had spent almost R8 million during the last financial year on consultants, according to the Auditor-General’s (AG) report for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

The AG named various municipalities in the province for what was termed as “salaries exceeding that which had been billed to consumers for basic services.” Most of these municipalities are those which continue to suffer lack of basic service provision. The salaries represented as much as 30% of the total revenue of these respective municipalities.

The municipalities are Chief Albert Luthuli, Bushbuckridge, Nkomazi and Chris Hani with Nkomazi spending a whopping 195% of its own revenue (R144 million.) The rural Bushbuckridge area used almost 210% of own revenue, while Luthuli’s spend represented 132% and Chris Hani, 144%.

All these municipality’s salary bills were significantly higher than income derived which resulted in funding for basic services being used to counteract the deficit.