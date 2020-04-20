MPU gospel star, Nozi, brings new music to her fans

ONE of Mpumalanga’s gospel music stars, Nozipho Ndzukula (Nozi) will release her new album soon. In an interview with NewsHorn last week, Nozi said she had already started working on the album titled, Ntamu, meaning strength in Xistonga language.

“In my new album, I sing in different languages, including Igbo, Portuguese, Tsonga and Shona. The album would be digitally distributed by UTE Digital.

” I am currently signed with Silk Production, which is a company I believe will take my music to another level,” Nozi said. Other well- known artists signed by this company include General Muzika, Pensele, Jeffrey Mkansi and Sejen Dikidana

Although she took a five-year break from the entertainment industry, the songbird said she is ready to dazzle the province’s gospel music fans. “After my divorce, I decided to take a break from the entertainment industry. Remember when I was still married my fans knew me as Nozipho Nyathi, so now I am rebranding and using my real name, which is Nozipho Ndzukula,” she said.

“I do not regret moving out of my marriage because that decision was the only solution to regain my sanity and save my life. I was abused emotionally and financially and that destroyed my confidence,” she said.

While embarking on a music career, Nozi, also studied for a three-year Biblical Studies diploma. She said that this would add value to her music as it would provide her with a popular platform to preach the gospel.

“In the past eight years in the industry, I released two albums which were well received by my fans. I am happy that now I am back and ready to give them good music as I always do.”