Mozambican upgrade of N4 Toll Route to be completed in June

Construction of the median barrier in Sections 19 and 20 in Mozambique is on track and is expected to be completed in June 2020.

The building of this structure, which would separate the east and westbound lanes between Matola and Maputo, started in January this year after completion of the major road upgrade on this section of the N4 Toll Route. The structure is being built by Manunsert and is 32% complete.

TRAC believes that the barrier, together with ongoing law enforcement operations, would result in more responsible driving with road users being forced to obey speed restrictions and adhere to other road regulations. To further boost road safety in this highly condensed traffic zone, TRAC and Mozal recently sponsored hi-tech speed monitoring equipment and training for the Mozambican police. This new equipment had already proved to be beneficial in the fight against reckless and dangerous driving, with less cases of speeding being recorded on this section of the road.