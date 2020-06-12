Most Bushbuckridge villages still lack water

Communities in and around Bushbuckridge are still struggling to get water as they are forced to use the communal tap in the area which is situated far from their homes.

Speaking to NewsHorn, villagers alluded to the fact that their excitement was short-lived following an announcement by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, regarding water provision to citizens in rural areas, however, nothing has happened to date.

And as a result residents in the area still have to walk a distance to fetch water and those who previously had access to water are now depending on neighbouring villages.

Anneki Mamiyane (39) from Cunninmore B said she is still walking half a kilometre to fetch water with her kids. “When I heard the announcement about JOJO tanks and water lorries for our area we were excited, but as nothing happened, the excitement did not last long…So we still have to walk a distance to get water, even now with this lockdown we are forced to leave our homes because we need water,” she said.

Sanny Manyike (55) from Nkanini told NewsHorn that they used to have running water into their yard, but for the past two years, they had been forced to fetch water from their neighbouring village.

Caroline Zulu (47) from Bhayizane in Marite said they had accepted that they would always have to fetch water from the communal tap. “We have tried to illegally connect water ourselves from the street but they have closed it and we now back to the streets again to get water. We didn’t even see that Jojo tank which was distributed to other villagers” she said.

The spokesperson for Bushburidge local Municipality, Aubrey Mnisi, is pleading with community members to be patient with them regarding the water shortage as they are currently working around clock to fix it.

“We currently have contractors on-site working to install a bulk line that will assist them in making sure that all the villagers have their supply, unlike now some villagers have to share a bulk,” Mnisi said.