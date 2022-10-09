 MMA winner from Bushbuckridge to promote domestic tourism

The winner of the Man in Tourism award category as part of the Mpumalanga Man Award (MMA) 2022, Domnick Nkhatu from Bushbuckridge, says he is determined to highlight domestic tourism, especially in rural areas.

Nkatu from Bushbuckridge and resides in Gauteng, has never lost contact with his roots, family and friends. Known as a multi-talented man with various successful business enterprises, he has also made a name for himself as coach and mentor to various international organizations. He has extensive knowledge in sales and marketing and varied corporate strategies applied in the countries he lived in.

“For me winning this award I will also ensure that I optimise the opportunity to promote tourism, especially in the rural areas. Being recognised by my province with regards to my local guesthouse, the Village Guest House, shows that I am on the right direction,” he said.

Nkhatu believes that despite the fact that the industry was hit hard by the pandemic it is once again on the rise, but tourism requires South Africans to embrace local establishments to showcase it.

“Rural tourism can grow provided people visit rural establishments and owners should ensure first class treatment at affordable prices. This will prove that people do not have to travel far and spend lot of money. Instead they must spend their money locally. That way they are also creating jobs,” he said.

The Village Guest House, Pub & Grill is located in Greenvalley village on the R40 Road next to the Acornhoek Mall. “We have created the ideal environment for people to get together. Bring some good friends along to experience our home-cooked meals and guaranteed world-class services. “

The guesthouse is geared to accommodate both leisure and business travellers wanting a home-from-home experience. “Our guests can choose from 15 beautiful rooms and romantic top floor suites with stunning views. Casual quarters are in a more laid back hotel atmosphere offering village views, an outdoor pool, boma and mouth-watering breakfast.” Domnick concluded.