MISSING FARMER FOUND DEAD, TWO SUSPECTS TO APPEAR FOR HIS MURDER

,who was reported missing in March 2021, was found dead and his remains were discovered in a donga near Vrede in the Free State Province on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi Vilakazi mysteriously disappeared on 25 March 2021, after he informed his family that he was going to Standerton Police Station to meet someone who earlier called him and introduced himself as a police officer. “He then reportedly left home in his Toyota bakkie to meet with that person. His family then reported him as missing after they tried on several occasions to contact him on his cellphone, however their efforts were unsuccessful as they could not reach him” said Hlathi

Police were then informed about the matter where an investigation was launched. During the tour of their investigation, police unearthed details that shared more light on Vilakazi’s disappearance. On Tuesday, 18 May, police made a breakthrough where they arrested two men, aged 32 and 33 in Standerton. The duo are fingered in the case and during the arrest, a property bebelieved to be that of Mr Vilakazi was found in possession of one of the men. Meanwhile the other man reportedly pointed out where his body was buried.

Vilakazi’s white Toyota bakkie with registration number KTC 469 MP has not yet been found though.

The men are due to appear before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 20 May 2021.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla, has applauded the hardwork displayed by police. “We are adamant that the investigation will progress very well to ensure that justice is served for the murdered farmer. We believe that the arrests will send a stern warning to farm murderers that we are coming for them. We hope the public will continue to give us information on the whereabouts of suspects so that they too can be put behind bars. ” said General Phahla.

Meanwhile police are still searching for suspects involved in the murder of Mr Hennie Moldenhaver who was 58 years old. This incident happened in Amersfoort on Sunday, 16 May 2021, at Weiland Farm where the victim was shot and killed by unknown suspects.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Detective Constable Nomndeni Madonsela at 0712031458.