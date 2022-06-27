Miclee Music and Entertainment offers state-of-art experiences

Miclee Music and Entertainment in Mpumalanga have been structured to meet the needs of the continually changing social space.

The founder of the business, Michael Mashiloane, said his creative team works towards creating memorable events and assisting clients to effectively promote their ideas and messages. The team is highly experienced in arranging special events, across the media landscape and in sound and music.

“We design and organise events and live music gigs for our clients, enabling them to achieve their targets and reach their goals. We are planning to branch out to other provinces and even neighbouring countries with satellite branches as we getting client requests from different provinces,” Mashiloane said.

He also said Miclee Music & Entertainment are committed to their clients in providing exceptional, un-conventional turn-key event solutions. “We bring you the next level of entertainment. With our state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, live band, talent and creative, resourceful staff, we aim to provide a unique and breath taking experience. We are dedicated to every detail of our events with the highest quality and excellence. Our goal is to create memories through creative planning and execution,” Mashilaone explained.

He also said clients can trust them to handle all the creative, technical and logistical elements, using only top vendors and entertainers in the industry. “We provide worry-free and budget-conscious event planning and entertainment to businesses and individuals who desire a quality high-end sound system, music event within their budgets,” he concluded.

Miclee Music and Entertainment render a variety of services; artist management, providing live bands, sound hire, arranging concerts, private gigs, weddings, launches and gala dinners.

They can be contacted on (+27) 076 885 0812/ (+27) 065 929 4971

Email to mashiloane.mike@gmail.com.