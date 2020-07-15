Mfundo takes industry by storm

MFUNDO Nyambi leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making his mark in the media industry.

NewsHorn recently had an interview with the 32-year-old creative genius to tell us more about the strides that he has made since winning the 2013 South African Hip Hop Awards – King of Mpumalanga crown.

Nyambi, who is also a graphic designer come-entrepreneur, said his goal is to see Africans create a better world for themselves by fully realising the African dream of self-reliance.

He added that it was only attainable if those who have the means extend a helping hand to those who do not.

Nyambi, who was recently nominated for Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (MAMA) for Best graphic Designer, is a chip from the old block as he was raised by an entrepreneurial mother and grandparents.

“My solution-based approach to business was planted during the mid-nineties in Thembisa section of Kabokweni. And as a child, I spent most of my days helping out at the supermarket and the bottle store owned by my grandparents.

Nyambi, who also boasts a 2019 Mpumalanga Men’s Awards in the men in media category, added that it was during that period that his passion for music grew.

“This love for music led to me forming a rap group and later converting the outside apartment of my mother’s house into a makeshift recording studio during my high school years. This would prove to be the foundation upon which my company, Ark Entertainment, was built,” he elaborated.

