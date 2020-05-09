Men arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition

MBOMBELA – Vuyo Magagula (31) and Aaron Magagula (60), who had been arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, are expected to appear in court soon.

Magagula made his first court appearance at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court last week where he was granted R1000 bail and the case had been postponed to July 27, while Vuyo is expected to appear in court soon.

“The intelligence-driven disruptive operation was a result of information about premises allegedly harbouring illegal firearms. The team visited the house in which two firearms and several ammunition were found, one of which was illegal and the other was found to be licensed,” Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Deneo Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said it was established during further investigation that the unlicensed revolver was reported stolen during a house robbery that happened in Nelspruit two years ago.

She said the warrant of arrest was initially issued against Vuyo after he was positively linked to an armed robbery case committed in Nelspruit around February.