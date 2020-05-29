Members of public still not adhering to lock down rules – Minister of Police

Tumelo waga Dibakwane

Despite law enforcement authorities clamping down on defiant citizens for not observing the COVID-19 regulations, sections of society continue to disobey lock down rules.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele after ministerial visits to provinces to assess enforcement of the laws. Cele and his deputy minister, Cassel Mathale, engaged with SAPS management on progress.

In a joint statement with SAPS management, Cele expressed gratitude to the police, South African Defense Force, Metro Police Departments and other law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment and resilience in support of government’s efforts to combat the global pandemic.

Among the challenges authorities were grappling with were the issue of the necessity to still arrest people for possessing fraudulent lock down permits,failure to confine themselves to places of residence and illegal gatherings.

However, the violation of regulations prohibiting the sale of liquor was the biggest headache to law enforcement.

In a statement, Cele expressed gratitude to the majority of society for respecting the lock down. He singled out those who alerted authorities to those breaking the law. “These arrests can be avoided if people can listen and adhere to government’s call to stay home for their own protection against the corona virus,” Cele said.

He also appealed to civil society to work with and support government’s priority to get everyone to stay home. This would minimise the burden on security forces in relation to policing during this period.

Responding to reports of police members arrested for contravening the lock down regulations, including liquor related crimes, Minister Cele condemned the acts of criminality by a small percentage of members.

With the lock down extended for another two weeks, Cele urged members to maintain the work protecting citizens against the virus within the confines of the law.

Two officers killed

The Minister paid tribute to two police officers who were killed in the line of duty during lock down. Constable Percy Ramalepe, 33, of Sandton Vispol was shot and killed while responding to a complaint of domestic violence in Sandton on April 9. The suspect allegedly then turned the gun on himself, fatally wounding himself. Ramalepe was buried on Saturday in Giyani, Limpopo.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Steven Damoense, also 33, from the Northern Cape Organised Crime Unit was stabbed to death by a suspect on 30 March in Rietvale, Modderrivier. The suspect had since been arrested.

Cele urged SAPS management to ensure that members are at all times protected against possible infection of the Corona viru, and that they are adequately equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE).

“That there are a number of police members who have tested positive for the Corona virus is no anomaly and it is for this reason that we are appealing to members of the public to do the right thing and stay home to protect our members who are out there on the streets, exposed and vulnerable to infection and spreading of the virus,” the Minister said.