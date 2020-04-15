Mediclinic in Sandton hit by COVID-19

Seven health care workers and another five staff members at the prestigious private hospital, MediClinic, in Sandton had tested for the Corona virus. More than 100 potential contact had so far been tested and the infected staff members are now in isolation.

Recently, the St Augustine Hospital in Pietermaritzburg had 45 staff tested positive for the virus.

As the rate of infections grow across the country, it is said that South Africa’s economy had never faced such a threat as the pandemic. It is estimated that as many as 1 million jobs would eventually be lost as a result.