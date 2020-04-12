MEC upset about ill-informed workers on state-owned farms

A DISMAYED Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC, Vusi Shongwe, was upset that most farm workers were not properly informed about dangers posed by the coronavirus.

This follows a visit to state-owned farms when he inspected their adherence to safety requirements during the spread of the virus.

Shongwe had since urged farmers to ensure workers were protected from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accompanied by various department managers, Shongwe explained workers the basic steps to protect themselves against the possible spread of the virus and supplied them with gloves, masks and sanitisers.

“You must wear gloves, cover your mouths with these masks and wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. Always, keep at least a meter away from each other when working,” he advised.

The protective gear he distributed would last until the end of the lockdown period.

Shongwe emphasised that the department was classified as an essential service as food production could not be halted.

“It is our duty to produce and feed the nation. Production on farms cannot stop, but we must be safe as we produce food for the communities,” he said.

He told smallholder and commercial farmers not to underestimate dangers posed by this virus and explained that when workers get infected it could also affect the very same products they are working on.

“The safety of workers in farms should be a priority to all of us,” he added.

Shongwe warned that he would make unannounced visits to farms to do inspections.