MEC Shabalala visits licensing centres in Mbombela

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Ms Gabisile Shabalala visited the driver learners and testing centres around Mbombela .

The MEC was accompanied by the Public Safety Councillor for the City of Mbombela Local Municipality, Clr. Majaheni Nyalunga and Head of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Ms. Busisiwe Nkuna.

The delegation first visited the Nelspruit testing station before proceeding to White River.

The purpose of the visits⁷ was to inspect the Compliance with regard to the health protocols which have been introduced as part reducing the spread of Covid-19.

The delegation were briefed by management at these centres on progress made this week and challenges encountered since they opened to the public on Monday.

MEC Shabalala interacted with the staff and she encouraged them to continue working hard for the communities despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MEC has also been briefed that all licensing centres in the province were up and running. There were no glitches reported so far although not all private testing stations were opened.

She has appreciated the great support to the centres that is being provided by DCSSL under the leadership of HOD Nkuna.

The staff at White River testing station lauded MEC for coming through noting that it was pleasing not to see the leadership at these centres only when there are problems.

Shabalala has already visited other licensing centres in Steve Tshwete, eMakhazeni, Pixley Isaka ka Seme and Nkomazi local municipalities.

During the visits, the MEC interacted with communities who came for licensing purposes. She called on them to observe social distancing and wear masks at all times and she insisted that they should become part of the nationwide efforts to flatten the curve on Covid-19.