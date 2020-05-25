MEC Shabalala condemns the killing of a police member

The callousness displayed by criminals who shot and killed a SAPS member who responded to a hijack scene on R573 Road should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

This is according to the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala.

Constable, Thabo Mdluli was murdered on Saturday night in Kwaggafontein.

At the time of the shooting, Mdluli and his colleagues were doing a routine patrol

in the Kwaggafontein policing precinct.

While driving along the R573 road in Vlaklaagte, they came across a Toyota Corolla sedan on the side of the road with the hazard lights on. As three members approached the vehicle, it sped off.

The policemen followed the car resulting in a high speed chase for a few kilometers until it stopped.

One of the suspects suddenly stopped, alighted from the car and without warning began shooting at the police. The police returned fire but Costable Mdluli was hit. While the other two uninjured members were attending to him, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Shabalala has decried the killing of the member adding that those who attack law enforcement officers are directly attacking the state and should be harshly dealt with.

“Any cowards who attack the law enforcement officers are attacking the state and therefore communities should work with the police and assist towards arresting these evil doers.”

“We are also appealing to anybody who may have information that may assist to solve this case to come forward,” said the MEC.

She has called on the police and law enforcement to continue working hard in defending the communities and not be dettered by criminals who also attack them.

She added that once the suspects have been found, they should be made examples of by being given lengthy jail sentences.

Meanwhile, the MEC is sending condolences to the family of Constable Mdluli, his colleagues and friends.