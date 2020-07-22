MEC Gillion Mashego recovers from the odds of covid-19

Mpumalanga Public Works, Roads and Transport MEC Gillion Mashego’s latest COVID-19 results have sparked a glimpse of hope amid the surge of infections.

MEC Mashego said he has been on self-isolation since 13 July 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. However, on Tuesday- 21 July 2020 he received new test results confirming that he is COVID-19 negative.

“Apart from divine intervention, keeping a positive attitude, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and unwavering family support have been the key ingredients to my speedy recovery. Nevertheless, the ball is in our court to embrace the health protocols as advised by health experts. Government can only do so much but the onus is on us to take charge of our lives”, elaborated MEC Mashego.

he added that as the country continues to fight the scourge of coronavirus infections, the Department is applying all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its staff and clients. The public is encouraged to abide by the health regulations currently in place.