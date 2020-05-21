Mayor ensures businesses adhere to lockdown regulations

CAROLINA – THE Executive Mayor of Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality, Dan Nkosi, paid a visit to the Fernie Shoprite Centre at Mpuluzi in Carolina to check if the centre, stalls around it and other businesses are complying with lockdown regulations.

The visit formed part of the municipality’s drive to assess whether or not public spaces are adhering to Level 4 COVID-19 regulations.

It included monitoring social distancing, wearing of masks, the sanitising of shopper’s hands and the centre’s hygiene and cleaning obligations.

“The bottleneck caused by pedestrians and vehicles at Fernie is of concern to the municipality, as it leads to people breaking regulations. The area had been declared a hotspot by the Local Command Council,” Nkosi said.

He added that as part of tightening the system, new permits had been issued with full details of traders and shops/ stalls. It was expected that this would reduce illegal trading and enable law enforcement to clearly distinguish between legitimate businesses from those trading illegally.

“Business owners allowed to operate during Level 4 are urged to comply with regulations and should have a workplace compliance plan with disinfecting their premises/stalls, screening employees and provision of Personal Protective Equipment, in place,” he said.

Nkosi added that law enforcement agencies would be conducting random checks at businesses to ensure compliance. He made it clear that there would be no tolerance for wrongdoers and said that those not complying would be immediately arrested.

“As the municipality, we must do our best to assist in flattening the (coronavirus) curve,” the mayor said.