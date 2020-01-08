Matric results – private and government schools 2020

The IEB (international standards followed by private institutions) pass rate decreased slightly from 98.92% the previous year. Almost 12 000 full-time pupils and 779 part-time pupils wrote the 2019 exams. The largest group had achieved university passes to study for a degree, while 7.91% could study towards a diploma and 1.4% for a Higher Certificate. The closing date to apply for re-marking (only for IEB) is January 13. These results would be available on February 6.

An overall pass rate of more than 81% had been achieved in the National Curriculum (government) Grade 12 examinations. Education minister, Angie Motshekga said it is an increase of 3.1% over previous years and is the highest pass rate over the last 25 years.

Just over 186 000 matrics achieved a bachelor’s pas (university exemption) while 144,762 could continue to study towards a diploma. Higher certificate passes were obtained by 78,984 students.

Umalusi had monitored all aspects of the 2019 examination process and declared the results to be fair and valid.