Mapulaneng hospital in Bushbuckridge fully operational following positive case of CONVID-19-19.

The Mpumalanga Department of Health together with labour unions have taken a decision to allow services to continue at Mapulaneng Hospital in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality despite the positive case identified at the hospital.

One the 29th of April 2020, one of the health professionals from the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

MEC of health in Mpumalanga Sasekani Manzine said the official was tested on Friday the 24th of April 2020 after being screened at the hospital entrance when reporting for work and was found to have a high temperature. Following the identified positive case, the dental unit, casualty and OPD was decontaminated.

“The Department met with labour unions that include NEHAWU, HOSPESA, DENOSA, PSA and SAMA to provide a brief on the status of the hospital. After a collective assessment, it was decided that the services at the hospital will not be halted because the decontamination process which started last night is at an advanced stage” said Manzine.

She further said all remaining areas of the hospital are being decontaminated and the process is expected to be completed yesterday (30 April 2020). The Dental unit has already been fumigated but will remain closed since all the employees are currently on quarantine.

“The Department has so far quarantined three staff members from the hospital, including the one who tested positive. The District response team, responsible for tracing patients have so far traced 10 more staff members and an assessment on their health status is being done in order to determine whether they can be taken to quarantine sites” explained Manzine

She added that the Department and labour unions have expressed that the safety of the frontline staff remains a priority, therefore the daily screening of everyone who enters the hospital including staff members will continue. The department will also provide counseling and psychological support for the staff.

Manzini has reiterated that the Department is monitoring the positive cases and their contacts very closely and that the community screening and testing will continue as it assisting to identify positive cases and prevent further spread of the pandemic.