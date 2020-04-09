Many Mpumalangans do not adhere to lockdown regulations

AN investigation by NewsHorn journalists found that certain communities, especially in rural areas, were not complying with lockdown regulations.

People still move around as normal and host parties among other activities. In these areas, journalists had also not noted any police presence.

One of the busiest places is the Marite Market in Bushbuckridge, where people continue their daily lifestyles as if the coronavirus did not exist.

When the police or SADF soldiers visited the area and arrested some people, many people were hiding from them. However, as soon as the law enforcement officers left, they simply returned and carried on as usual.

In most of the residential areas, movement continues. People visit each other and have access to alcohol and other banned substances.

NewsHorn journalists spoke to an elderly woman who was on her way to her farm with her four young grandchildren. She said she was not aware that she was not supposed to leave her house, but admitted that she had heard about the coronavirus.

“I was not aware that I am supposed to stay at home for 21 days, but I heard that there is a new disease that is killing people, but I cannot just stay at home because I need to go and harvest at my farm,” she said.