Manhunt for truck hijackings in Delmas, Mpumalanga

Police had launched a manhunt after several truck hijackings in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

Some of the hijackers word full SAPD uniforms and drove cars with blue lights similar to police vehicles.

In the latest incident last week, two trucks from one company were hijacked on the R50. They were transporting soya products to Standerton. The value of the products alone is said to be worth at least R400 000.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma told media that SAPS would take out all the stops to find the suspects.

Police who might have information that can assist in apprehending the suspects of the hijacking cases are requested to call 0860 010111. Members of the public can also call 10111 or send SMSes to 32211 for any crime-related information. All information would be treated with the highest confidentiality.