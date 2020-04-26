Man found in possession of R600 000 worth of drugs and alcohol

Francisco Langa (31), who was allegedly found in possession of more than R600 000 worth of heroin and sealed boxes of alcohol was denied bail by the Komatipoort Magistrate Court on Friday.

Langa, a truck driver from Mozambique was arrested during a roadblock at Komatipoort port of entry on Thursday while he was on his way to Johannesburg.

“Upon the search of the truck, four packets laden with heroin and several sealed boxes of Gordon London Dry Gin and box of Smirnoff 1818 to the value of R16 400 were found hidden inside the truck,” Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Deneo Sekgotodi said.

“The suspect was charged for dealing in drugs and contravening the Covid -19 regulations. He is expected back at the same court on Tuesday,” she said.