Man arrested for raping disabled woman

A 32-year-old man accused of raping a 52-year -old disabled woman was denied bail by the Acornhoek Magistrate Court yesterday.

The case has been postponed to May 19 for further investigations.

It is alleged that the man forcefully entered the woman’s bedroom while she was asleep at her house in Cottondale Trust, Bushbuckridge.

“He then threatened to harm her, ordered her to undress, raped her, thereafter fell asleep next to the victim. The victim then managed to escape, screamed for help and was rescued by her brother,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“Her brother then immediately rushed to her bedroom, where he found the suspect indeed sleeping and woke him up but upon realising that he was cornered, he managed to escape but he was later arrested after the matter was reported to the police,” he said.