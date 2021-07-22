Man arrested for dagga valued at more than R1 million

A 38 year old man is due to appear before the Low’s Creek Magistrate’s Court today, Thursday 22 July 2021, on allegations of being in possession of dagga valued at R1 Million. This follows his arrest during an Intelligence Driven Operation conducted at Low’s Creek.

According to the report, members from the unit gathered information about a grey Toyota single cab bakkie with one occupant near Low’s Creek involved in an illicit activity. They then mobilised police on duty who spotted the said vehicle, stopped it for a search and they discovered 19 bags which were loaded with dagga weighing about 341,7 kilograms. The man was immediately arrested and charged accordingly hence his court appearance.

Police also confiscated the vehicle as it was used in the commission of crime. Preliminary investigation has since revealed that the suspect is from the Kingdom of Eswatini and apart from the dealing in dagga charge, police indicated that there are possibilities that the suspect may face more charges relating to being in the country illegally.

In another breakthrough, police continue to make their presence felt in the borders with an aim to ensure that citizens live in a safe environment. This comes after members conducted operations at Oshoek Ports Of Entry on Monday, 19 July 2021, where they arrested two suspects in possession of dagga. One has hidden his dagga with an estimated street value of R96814, under a trailer of the truck he was driving. The truck as well as its trailer were not spared but were seized as they were reportedly used in the commission of crime. The suspect is facing charges relating to dealing in dagga. The other suspect was found in possession of dagga weighing about 3 kilograms to an estimated street value of about R4500.00 and a television set valued at about R7000. Police also found abandoned dagga with an estimated street value of about R4540.00.

The police management, led by the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, have welcomed the successes and applauded members for their resilience in rooting out crime in the society.