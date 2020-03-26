Mami is going places in entertainment industry

THE multi-talented Emalahleni FM presenter, Nomalanga Mabena, who is fondly known as “Mami” has become a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

After only a short stint of three years in the entertainment industry, the skilfull Mabena launched and succeeded with a number of entertainment projects.

Apart from being a radio personality and a voice-over artist, the star is also a resident MC (master of ceremonies) for Cole Social Market, while she is also a performing artist and an ambassador for Miss Mpumalanga.

When asked how she managed between all her duities, she said: “It is easy, because from Monday to Friday I am in the studio working as a presenter, then over the weekend, I do my other gigs. It does not take a lot from me and it does not feel like work because of the passion I have for what I do. I feel like I can still do a lot more,” Mabena said.

“You know, I feel it is about time I start commercialising everything I do since I have managed to grow my brand. I started my career in 2018 at Emalahleni FM as a presenter, then I was offered a one-year internship at RiseFM as a newsreader. As I was still busy with my internship I realised that the newsroom was not for me because it was limiting me as an aspiring entertainment star,” she explained.

She said after her internship elapsed she felt obliged to go back to Emalahleni FM and rebrand her name.

The young star said since she went “home” her career began to flourish while she has become a household name in the entertainment industry. She now performs throughout the province and is also penetrating the Gauteng audience.

The entertainer said charity work was close to her heart and she often offer to lend a helping hand where need arose.

She also took it upon herself to start a movement, known as the Mami’s Monday (Mogodu Vibes). At the Momi’s Vibe event she offered local Mogodu lovers a chance to get their favourite meals, while busy enjoying music by local artists.

She said one of the aims of the event was to offer upcoming artists a chance to showcase their skills.

“I decided to start this kind of event after I realised that there was no event of this nature in Witbank. People love this event and it is growing very fast. I would like to appeal to local artists who would be part of the event to contact me.”

Her love of the media started when she was still young and after completing grade 12, she enrolled for a multimedia qualification at the Boston Media House where she completed her studies in 2014.