Malls donate food parcels to families after R40 accident

Dwarsloop and Acornhoek Malls donated food parcels to the eight families who lost loved ones in a recent accident on the R40 road.

According to Veracious Thengwayo, marketing manager for the malls, the owners and management are passionate about getting involved and giving back to the community and wanted to assist these families. “We felt that we wanted to reach out and assist these families cause our communities are our shoppers and giving back is important, this is a small gesture but it means so much to those in need.”



Thengwayo said that they would like to appeal to other local businesses to also donate anything they could to support those in need. “We would like to ask other businesses to assist where they can when something like this happens, especially as their businesses are supported by the community, she said.

The Mogakane family thanked the Malls on behalf of the families who received the donations. Sinky Mogakane said they were very grateful for what had been done for them. “Most of us who had received the food parcels are not working and the food will make a small difference, even though it will not bring back our loved ones. The Malls must continue to assist families who are stranded just like us,” she said.

They lost family members in a recent accident on the R40’