‘Making quick bucks in entertainment is recipe for failure’

LAZINESS and the perception of making quick and easy money in the entertainment industry is a recipe for failure.

This is the advice from one of the most recognisable faces in the social and entertainment circles in the province, Celani Dube, to youngsters who want to pursue a career in the industry.

Dube, a humble, yet outspoken media personality, explained that it takes hard work and good timing to make name in the entertainment industry, even more so in organising events.

He said some people assume that event organisers make a lot of money through a particular event only to discover that it was running at a loss.

“As a result, a lot of enemies emerge, including suppliers and that is one of the main reasons why one must build good relations,” Dube added. “You must never mess that one up and lastly, pay artists on time, especially local artists.”

The entertainment industry is a wild beast, he said and “you must be able to adapt to it, in this ever changing times. You must know what is trending, which DJ or artist is in or fading out. This includes knowing who you can still bring back,” Dube said.

Over the years he saw a few artists rise up to the occasion of which a few of them took advantage of the opportunity at their disposal, he said.

“I have also learned that in the entertainment industry you can share with people what you want them to know about you, especially personal issues. Everyone has a public life, a private life and a secret life.”

Dube said that through working together within the industry a lot of progress could be made.

“We must also understand that the growth of a small town into a city as it is with the City of Mbombela, a city functions in a particular way for it to be considered as such.

He deliberated on the importance of advertising and marketing. “Gone are the days of just placing posters in one place and assuming you have the market you are looking for. Posters, social media, radio and billboards must be used intensely.

“Never think that social media likes is a true reflection of the number of people that will attend your event.

“In order for Mpumalanga artists to be recognised, there are some events that are working towards that but its maybe 40%. So, there is still room for improvement on the remaining 60%.”

“With the fourth and fifth industrial revolution, the world is our oyster,” he concluded.