Major cold front on its way

Independent weather analysts call it the “most eventful weekend in much of South Africa’s (SA) weather history. The South African Weather Service told South Africans to brace themselves as a major cold front is on its way.

Bringing with it gale force winds, heavy rain and snow, not only most provinces in SA would be affected, but Lesotho would also see icy weather and snow. The cold front had been developing in the South Atlantic and would arrive on our shores by tomorrow.

In Mpumalanga, the summer weather had already made way for a chilly wind and temperatures had dropped significantly.” But the Lowveld would not experience the worst cold predicted for the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho. However, Mpumulanga could experience snowfall on the high-grounds at its Free State border.

Even the Karoo is expected to suffer gale force winds and extreme cold. Farmers had been advised to ensure their livestock is properly protected. Across the Cape, wind speeds are expected reach 90km/h.

The worst weather would start to abate by Saturday morning.