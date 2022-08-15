Magagula’s dream pays off

Torha Holdings and Beverages have officially opened its brand new store in Thulamahashe on 13 August. Situated on Main Road, next to Total Garage, the

prestigious opening saw various celebrities and municipal officials attend this milestone event.

Among the high level attendees were Mr Mpumalanga Abednico Mabasa, Ward councillor, Shadow Hlatswayo, RFM 103.2 Programme Manager, Jonathan Mathebula and the Weekend Breakfast host, Dumisane Mathebula, Pastor Vincent Chawane and local business owners.

The founder of Torha Holding and Beverages, Jubilation Magagule, during the opening told the guests how the business came into being. “People used to collect their water from my house as I did not have a car to transport it to my clients. I then decided to open a shop where people could walk in to buy and collect their water and also create employment for young people in my area,”

Magugule has already provided work to three local people at the new shop and is aiming to eventually employ 100 young people. He is planning to open more Torha shops across Mpumalanga and Limpopo as part of his vision to grow his business and create employment.

Jubilation Magagule revealed that he started his bottled water business in 2019 with only R500, but due to his service, it has grown and gained popularity in less than a year, leading to this moment with the opening of the new shop. Magagule’s dream of benefitting the community is finally paying off.