Lowveld High Prestige Athletics tournament sees various records broken

Lowveld High athletes holds their own among the best

DURING Lowveld High’s recent Prestige Athletics Championship, athletes from the school performed excellently and walked away with top awards.

Lowveld High’s Nolwazi Mashaba brought a new record to the long jump event with a jump of 6.03metres. Banele Muwayi, also set a new record of 7.24metres. Senior Boy, Rasheed Gardeen ran the 110metre hurdles in 15.05sec

Samkelo Mhlangu, also from Lowveld High, received the Victrix Ludorum for Junior Boys and Rasheed Gardeen, the Victorix Ludorum for Senior Boys.

Rasheed Gardeen

Nolwazi Mashaba