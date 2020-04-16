Lock down ending would not arrive with a bang says ministers

Various cabinet ministers, with Dr Dlamini-Zuma at the helm, explained in televised and online media briefings how the lock down would be lifted and highlighted that it would not happen with a bang, but in a more controlled manner.

With the date for the end of the lock down scheduled for April 30, it was made clear that restrictions on movements would remain in place as amendments are undertaken weekly.

Mines providing coal to Eskom had been operational and would increase production from the current 50% slowly. However, this comes with strict provisos such as screening and testing programmes for workers and adequate quarantine facilities. The mines would not only be responsible for setting these in place, but also have to take responsibility for transporting staff. Minister Gwede Mantashe said these mines would not be fully operational in May.

Refineries would also restart services, given their critical economic impact. It is expected that these would start operating on full capacity to ensure enough fuel for the country.

Retail and hardware stores would also be allowed to sell essential products (which now include baby goods) and supplies to registered tradesmen, respectively. In the case of hardware suppliers, sales have to be related to essential services such as the provision of water, electricity and plumbing emergencies.

According to the latest reports, call centres providing health, safety, social support, government and financial services would be allowed to operate, as well as debt restructuring entities for consumers and retailers as a result of loss of income. Access to short-term insurance policies, also as as a result of reduced income or loss of income, would be operational.

Neighbourhood Watch and other community patrols would remain grounded and prohibition would stay in place. Designated security companies would continue to provide security serves as they do during lock down.

The SA government is literally giving baby steps towards “normal.” The committee tasked with containing the pandemic and lifting certain bans would also in near future grant smokers and drinkers their wishes to be able to buy these items.