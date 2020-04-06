Lockdown day 11 – Corona cases in SA rise to 1 655

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country now stands at 11, with positive identification cases rising by 70 to 1 6 55 as announced by the health minister, Zweli Mkhize on Sunday.

The latest two deaths of a man and a woman (both in their 80’s). Both had been in hospital with severe respiratory distress.

In the meantime, the government is planning to move residents from high-density areas in KwaZulu-Natal as an urgent housing plan is receiving the highest priority.

Despite the high number of positively identified COVID-19 cases in SA, the British Broadcaster, BBC, had lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for his ” excellent and timeous hand of the country’s lockdown.”