Local teenager needs your assistance to compete in Brazil

LOCAL beauty, Keabetswe Mathebula (18), would be representing South Africa in Brazil April to compete for the Miss Teen Petite Globe International crown

Mathebula was born and raised in the dusty village of Justitia in Bushbuckridge. Doing her Grade 12 this year, she is also a part- time dance teacher and a cancer awareness ambassador in her village and modelling as well, which is her true passion.

Mathebula is currently the Miss Teen Globe SA 2020 Directors Choice Winner and would be heading to Brazil to compete for the title if she could find sponsors to see her reach her dream.

“Miss Teen Tourism Globe South Africa is an annual girl-child empowerment programme for young girls between the ages 14- 20. Talking part in this competition would put South Africa and my province on the map and also provide me with essential life skills,” she said.

She said the organisation’s mission is to build a better tomorrow for the youth by unleashing modelling talent and equip them with the necessary skills and strategies to create jobs, instil confidence and discipline. Ultimately it would help them find a purpose in life before resorting to wrong endeavours and to inspire other teenagers in South Africa and around the world.

“International pageants can be costly and requires financial support. Sponsorships would help defray the costs of registration, accommodation, meals, flights, evening gowns, national costumes and accessories. USD1000 should also be paid over to the competition organisers.

Those who can assist Mathebula can contact her on 072 5600 550. .