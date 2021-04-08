Local poet’s return from lab sees release of “chemical poetry” EP

A LINE in Jane Austen’s novel, Mansfield Park, reads: “None but a woman can teach the science of herself.” This had inspired the recently released EP, Chemical Poetry, to teach men about the science of a woman.

Gugu S Mamba, told NewsHorn that her five track EP, an internal dialogue about falling in love, is more of an experimental electronic down-tempo R&B type of music.

Mamba, from Mbombela said she found the line from Mansfield Park interesting because women often don’t understand the science of themselves, so I imagined what conversation this man would have if someone were

teaching him the science of a woman, hence I called this “chemical poetry.”

“My love for poetry developed from reading books and seeing how writers express themselves. I have been doing poetry for more than a decade and always loved the idea of writing, but doing it took some time getting into it,” she said.

“Chemical Poetry was released on March 19 and is available on all digital platforms such as YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Google play.” The EP consists of songs such as I’m wondering if , Give in and I could be in love and were produced by Gagu, Ngwana On It.

To listen or download the EP follow these links: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_lhqe4Q2BrN48_6pmFLOaginuetvb_YoGs