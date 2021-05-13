Local music group’s song reaches 2, 9 million views on YouTube

LIKE many other musicians from Mpumalanga, the trio – Mavuthela, Swizz Panache and Ribby or MSR, had once again proved that the province sported superior talent.

This comes after the group amassed 2, 9 million views on YouTube for the hit song, shayimpempe, after it gained popularity on social media when fans started a challenge on TikTok and subsequently reached more views.

Speaking to NewsHorn, Swizz Panache said that the Embalenhle-based group, consisting of song writers, deejays and producers, came together with the sole aim of creating Amapiano and Dance music.

“Our journey in the music industry dates back more than 15 years with a couple of music videos released of which some had been aired on certain music channels and singles getting airplay on various radio stations. “We have worked together on a number of songs since 2020, of which most of them are unreleased,including the shayimpempe, popularly known as the Whistle Song on social media platforms,” Panache said. The group plans to release most of its unreleased songs as an EP later this year.

“Shayimpempe is our first song to blow up worldwide and the plan is to follow up with hotter songs. “We recorded the song last year and it was leaked. Someone posted a clip on TikTok and the song just went viral. It was inspired by the lady who trended on social media last year blowing a

whistle while dancing to AmaPiano, we just went to a studio and came up with

the song,” he explained.