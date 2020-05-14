Local man manufactures automatic hand sanitising device

AS the coronavirus infection rate escalates in the country, Ezekiel Moimane from Leboengn Ga-moraba manufactured an automatic sanitising device, which is extremely useful to disabled people and children.

The 45-year-old boilermaker said he decided to manufacture the device after he realised that most technological devices were imported from other countries.

He created a device that will help to stop the spread of Covid-19 and enhance people’s personal hygiene.

Moimane used stainless steel, mild steel and other related materials, to manufacture the device.

The boilermaker said he completed matric at Tshabelang Dinoko High School and “furthered my studies to become a boiler maker at Ekuruleni Academy in 2008 before establishing my own company, Let Him Decide (LHD). Now I am the founder of this important hand sanitising device,” Moimane added.

How does the automatic sanitising machine work?

“Place it at the entrance of your workplace, shop or at home (bathroom or kitchen), hold your hands below the device, where there is a nozzle, and the sensor will detect your hand and pour droplets of hand sanitiser.

Simply remove your hand and rub them against each other.”

Key things you should know about this device:

It is automatic with sensor size

520mm x 200mm x 430mm box material

s/s 430 components on and a switch tank 1.3L.

12V with back up battery, it works from 220v and can work up to 7 hours without electricity.

It has 40mm beam fixed pump you can adjust the nozzle from 2ml to 10ml on the tank dispensing 2ml.

It can sanitize 650 pair of hands, wall mounting and table place.

For more information call 072 504 9009 or lhdengltd@gmail.com. The selling price is R5800.