Local doctor tells it like it is in public hospitals and for health workers

Dr Ola Obadja

BEFORE the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa (SA), we already had an overwhelmed health care system, especially in the public sector. Many doctors, nurses and clinical associates often have to perform excess overtime duties to address minor ailments in local clinics to many chronic diseases in outpatient departments to overwhelmed trauma units. Inadequate ICU beds, long waiting hours, shortage of beds with patients lying on the floor, shortage of medical supplies, the list goes on.

Since the pandemic hit SA, health care workers (HCW) are expected to be at the front line of this, many times without adequate protective gear. All this leads to several ongoing debates, fear and insecurities as to how much these health practitioners on the front line, could withstand.

The COVID-19 is new to everyone, including health care workers who continue to learn about the virus every day. Being at the fighting isn’t as exciting as it seems. Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of every health care worker to do their best possible to ensure patients are well taken care of during this period.

Considering the way many very well-funded and well organised health care systems in first world countries had battled, HCWs in SA are not confident of a smooth ride during this period. They are already being overworked and very and not very confident that once the pandemic increases, especially in our rural and disadvantaged areas, that it would not turn into a complete disaster.

The higher the infection rate and the subsequent burnout of HCW’s, the fragile system would collapse.

However, currently in SA hospitals, measures are being put into place to control the spread of the virus. With limited space, HCW are trying to ensure patients are not stacked on top of one another and sanitisers are being placed in every nook and crannies of hospitals. Cancellation of non-emergency procedures, limitations of patients in a clinic and also the cancellation of visiting hours in hospitals, are hoped to make a difference.

Special theatres and wards had been created for patients suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus. These are all measures to keep everyone inside safe, but especially the general public.

The public is urged not come to hospital unless in an emergency. The capacity simply does not exist to treat minor issues. However with urgent issues, the hospitals are open 24 hours per day to deal with this.

If you suspect that you may be infected with the Corona virus, before rushing to the hospital, call the COVID-19 hotline. In Mpumalanga, Corona Virus Centres had been set up at the Rob Ferreira and Themba hospitals for testing and further management.

Stay safe AT HOME, wash your hands, sanitise regularly, keep hands away from your face, no handshakes and see you after the lock down. Dr Ola can be contacted on 079 860 1105.