Local DJ releases his debut album

LOCAL DJ, Andy Mthobisi Mdhluli, also known as Andy Bankx, had finally released his long-awaited debut album, Project Zero. This 17-track album consisting of Techno and deep house music hit the stores recently.

“The name Project Zero comes from the group’s name, K9ine Project, which I started with a friend, Makeba Longa- Cosmic DeepSA. When he went to Cuba to further his studies, I decided to go solo. Since this is my first solo project I decided to call it Project Zero as I am starting from scratch with this solo career,” Mdhluli said.

This 31-year-old from Swalala in Game, said he collaborated with two DJ’s on two songs – Kurama and Menzi da Don – he features Cbu Juvenyl who is a Katlehong based DJ and Donald, respectively.

“It took me almost a year to finish the project because I had to get approval for the quality of the sound, including mastering from other producers and some of my friends. The inspiration for this album comes from listening to various genres and instruments. This is inclusive of music from the Godfather of House, Black Coffee and a few of Amapiano producers such as Kabza de Small, Maphorisa,” he said. He said that he had been inspired by listening to some Afro-tech music as well.

