Local clothing brand would satisfy fashionistas

ABUTI Apparel, brainchild of Mandisa Mandy Shabangu, is prove that “the joy of dressing is indeed an art.”

This talented local designer not only had made his mark in the agricultural sector, but had now branched out into fashion as well.

He spoke to NewsHorn about his designs.

Shabangu launched his 100% locally produced clothing range in Ngodini in Mpumalanga in 2018 after extensive research into fashion trends and the textile industry. He focuses on high-quality and trendy street wear and every design is a unique creation.

Abuti Apparel is selling its products online and on via various social media platforms and ensure that every order is timeously created with the client’s specific demands in mind. Meeting our client`s needs through quality tailored apparel and delivering within the specified time is our utmost priority,” Shabangu said.

He added that his vision is to be the most trusted manufacturer and supplier of quality tailored street wear apparel known for excellent and quick response to customer needs. “We are an enthusiastic and confident team and ensure client confidence in our work within the fashion space,” he said.

“The brand’s growth potential is big as the African society has over the past few years started believing in and embracing local products. This means that a well-positioned brand will find a space in the market. If the brand grows in Mpumalanga it would be marketed to other parts of the country and eventually, the continent,” a confident Shabangu told NewsHorn.

Local brands such as Bathu, Drip and Skinny Sbu socks would also expand the Buy Local market as these grow and overflow to our brand as well,” he concluded.