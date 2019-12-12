Load shedding in Nelspruit- Block changes and schedule for blackouts

Stage 2 load shedding would be until Dec 16, unless otherwise informed. If Pres Ramaphosa can do magic, he said no load shedding from 17 Dec. The various blocks would be off the grid until 11pm respectively.
Also note:
The blocks into which the various areas had been grouped, had changed.
Block 1 is Riverside area, Block 14 is now West Acres and Mataffin (See full list on www.klcbt.co.za)
THURSDAY 12 DECEMBER 2019
13h00 – 15h30 Riverside
15h00 – 17h30 West Acres & Mataffin
17h00 – 19h30 White River
21h00 – 23h30 Riverside
FRIDAY 13 DECEMBER 2019
05h00 – 07h30 Paarlklip & Delta (only if stage 2 is implemented before 09h00)
07h00 – 09h30 Hazyview (only if stage 2 is implemented before 09h00)
13h00 – 15h30 Delta
13h00 – 15h30 West Acres & Mataffin
19h00 – 21h30 Riverside
21h00 – 23h30 West Acres & Mataffin
23h00 – 01h30 White River (only if stage 2 is implemented after 23h00)
SATURDAY 14TH
13h00—15h30 Paarlklip & Delta
15h00—17h30 Hazyview
21h00—23h30 Delta & West Acres
SUNDAY 15TH
11h00—13h30 Riverside
13h00—15h30 Paarlklip
15h00—17h30 White River & Hazyview
21h00—23h30 Paarlklip & Delta
MONDAY 16TH
11h00—13h30 Riverside
13h00—15h30 West Acres
15h00—17h30 White River
19h00—21h30 Riverside
21h00—23h30 Paarlklip
KLCBT would update their website every morning before 7am to inform residents of load shedding.
Direct Eskom clients can view their individual load shedding schedules on loadshedding.eskom.co.za.