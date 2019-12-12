Load shedding in Nelspruit- Block changes and schedule for blackouts

Stage 2 load shedding would be until Dec 16, unless otherwise informed. If Pres Ramaphosa can do magic, he said no load shedding from 17 Dec. The various blocks would be off the grid until 11pm respectively.

Also note:

The blocks into which the various areas had been grouped, had changed.

Block 1 is Riverside area, Block 14 is now West Acres and Mataffin (See full list on www.klcbt.co.za)

THURSDAY 12 DECEMBER 2019

13h00 – 15h30 Riverside

15h00 – 17h30 West Acres & Mataffin

17h00 – 19h30 White River

21h00 – 23h30 Riverside

FRIDAY 13 DECEMBER 2019

05h00 – 07h30 Paarlklip & Delta (only if stage 2 is implemented before 09h00)

07h00 – 09h30 Hazyview (only if stage 2 is implemented before 09h00)

13h00 – 15h30 Delta

13h00 – 15h30 West Acres & Mataffin

19h00 – 21h30 Riverside

21h00 – 23h30 West Acres & Mataffin

23h00 – 01h30 White River (only if stage 2 is implemented after 23h00)

SATURDAY 14TH

13h00—15h30 Paarlklip & Delta

15h00—17h30 Hazyview

21h00—23h30 Delta & West Acres

SUNDAY 15TH

11h00—13h30 Riverside

13h00—15h30 Paarlklip

15h00—17h30 White River & Hazyview

21h00—23h30 Paarlklip & Delta

MONDAY 16TH

11h00—13h30 Riverside

13h00—15h30 West Acres

15h00—17h30 White River

19h00—21h30 Riverside

21h00—23h30 Paarlklip

KLCBT would update their website every morning before 7am to inform residents of load shedding.

Direct Eskom clients can view their individual load shedding schedules on loadshedding.eskom.co.za.