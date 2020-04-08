Liquor outlets continue to trade despite ban by Ramaphosa

Tumelo Waga Dibakwane

SINCE the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, the sale and distribution of alcohol had been prohibited, but certain liquor outlets in Bushbuckridge and Mbombela continue to trade behind locked doors.

NewsHorn had been informed that certain taverns in some villages were still operating during the national lockdown.

Bottle stores and liquor outlets are supposed to be closed for the 21-day lockdown period, as instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, taverns at the RDP Cottondale areas in Acornhoek are still trading, while they have employed several locals to stand guard and be on the lookout for police patrols.

One member of the community, Given Sithole from Majika, said with the high rate of corruption among members of the police, he was not surprised to see one of his home village’s liquor outlets not closed during the lockdown.

“People have been buying liquor in most of the local tavern during the day and night without being spotted by the law enforcers as these taverns are situated deep in the rural areas where cars can’t drive,” Sithole told NewsHorn.

Some liquor outlets close to the main road also sell liquor at night as shop owners take alcohol home and sell it from there.

“Those who are connected to the owners benefit the most while the worst part about it is that they are selling alcohol at very high prices, as the consumers have nowhere else to buy it from and are forced to buy it from them,” he said.

NewsHorn journalists visited one of the households, pretending to look for alcohol. They were told to return after 9pm on the same day and when they did they were charged R30 for one bottle of beer, while the normal price is R12. A Long Tom beer bought there cost a whopping R20.

“We found that people were buying alcohol non-stop despite the fact that it is sold at such inflated prices. They pay a 100% mark-up. Some of the customers told us that they have no choice as other taverns had ran out of stock since the beginning of the lockdown,” the journalists were told.

Police are doing their best to stop this practice, but the suppliers of illegal alcohol continue to operate under pressure from customers.

Meanwhile, the provincial police commissioner, Genl Mondli Zuma, had sent a strong message to these liquor outlets; He said if they were found trading, they would be dealt with harshly.