Liquor boards request President Ramaphosa to reconsider trading

On Friday, after receiving a letter threatening an approach to the Constitutional Court, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers had asked the Gauteng Liquor Forum to wait until the end of business on April 17) for a response to their letter requesting that he lift the ban on the sale of alcohol during the nationwide lock down aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. the Forum represent 20 000 township shebeens and taverns.

The South African Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) sent a request to the government pleading with it to allow the responsible consumption of alcohol under very strict conditions. Salba says the restrictions considered for an extended lock down period should balance both the impact on effectively mitigating health risks and preserving the stability of the legal liquor industry.

Current trading restrictions prohibiting the sale of liquor in both off- and on-site consumption liquor sales, as well as certain exports, are said to be placing the industry at significant financial risk.

Source: Moneyweb