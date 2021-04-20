Limpopo Queen to entertain crowds in Schoemansdal

BRACE yourselves for a night with the Limpopo Queen, Makhadzi Muimbi, at the Bhubhesi Lifestyle (Enkandla) in Schoemansdal.

The show is to take place on April 24 (Saturday) and would see the Afrotellus, Saint Riolo, Spet Error, Znicho the DJ, Gratias Deo and Smith Bosso among others who would be rocking the one’s and two’s.

Makhadzi, who boasts a plethora of hit songs such as Matorokisi, would also be sharing the stage with Tonic T, Mabandie, Luminous, Wawa, Master Cash and Q3. The much anticipated event on the social calendar would be hosted by Nhlanhla Mhlongo, Singapore and Osborne.

Dress code is smart casual and tickets are available at R250 (VIP) and R50 for the general public and can be bought from Computicket, but would also be available at the gate at R70 (general public) and R300 (VIP). VVIP tickets are also available for table packages only and no cooler boxes allowed.