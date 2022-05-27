Limpopo family killed in a fire

An elderly couple was killed in a fire that broke out in their farmhouse at Levubu outside Thohoyandou, during a house robbery.

Levubu police had since arrested two suspects after a massive manhunt was launched by the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe.

Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were probably accosted by the suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items including firearms and loaded them into the family vehicle. The men apparently set the house alight before leaving.

Meanwhile, Hadebe had praised the police officers and all other stakeholders who assisted in the hunt for the suspects “for their dedication which led to this success”.

Ledwaba also said that a passer-by noticed two strangers on the premises. Apparently the two, who were about to leave in the farmer’s vehicle, were disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of stolen good belonging to the farmer behind.

The police was notified and on arrival, reportedly found the farm house ablaze with the farmer and his wife still inside. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.