Life’s hurdles inspire local poet to release album

AS the old adage says, everything starts from within and not without, this local poet did exactly that as he was going to through trials and tribulations which saw him finding the inspiration to work on his debut album titled, Am I alone.

Arnold Mzimba told NewsHorn that, as the title bears the word alone, the album aims to share his life experiences and inspiring stories and encouraging the world to go on with hope.

Bushbuckridge-born Mzimba, who is currently studying for his Masters Degree in Law (LLM), added that he was inspired by the challenges he faced from childhood.

“I write about birth and death and tell of life’s ups and downs and how God’s grace rescues humanity from tribulations. In another poem in my album, I wrote about how I wish the world could let each one be true, authentic and unique and without fear of being judged. In another poem, titled, hope nor foresight, eyesight explores and expresses how the human race often raises expectations, hopes and how persistence and hope are keys towards victory.”

“The main poem in the album, am I alone? explores how one often loses hope when troubled, it is written in English, Setswana, IsiXhosa and Xitsonga. The poem ends with a short line, ri taxa, meaning the sun will rise and the days will get better and happier,” Mzimba explained.

To listen or download the seven-track album follow the link: https://songwhip.com/arnoldmzimba/am-i-alone