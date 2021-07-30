Let us support our Ntshuxeko

SEVENTEEN-year old Ntshuxeko Khoza from Mkhuhlu in Bushbuckridge is a semi-finalist in the prestigious Miss Teen Universe SA beauty pageant. She now needs the support of everyone in Mpumalanga to ensure she brings home the trophy.

The teenage beauty was recently crowned Miss Young Minds Mpumalanga 2021 after embarking on a modelling career. “The fact I have won the first local competition I have no doubt that I will do well in this one but that can only happen if the people of Mpumalanga vote for me, she said. She reached the semi-finals on her own, but now needs the support of her province to go all the way to the top.

Khoza is currently working with local orphanage centres and training young girls to follow in her footsteps in order to stop them from embarking on a life of substance abuse and to avoid teenage pregnancy. “As a young girl it’s not that easy to do all these things as I am also doing my matric this year, but with my supportive parents I can fulfil my duties, she told NewsHorn.

Enough votes and her community service endeavours would enable her to hold Mpumalanga’s name high and particularly that of Bushbuckridge.

“I want to say this to all people from Bushbuckridge, we are not small, and we do have talents and let’s allow our youth to start from somewhere. Let’s stop trying to destroy people who are willing to help our youth. If you have anything to offer to help, rather share than judge us.“

Vote for Ntshuxelo by sms on 072 560 0550.