Lekwa local municipality in Standerton has no clean water

Washing hands thoroughly with soap and clean water is one of the non-negotiable requirements to protect oneself from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, for the residents of Extensions 6, 7 and 8 in Lekwa local municipality in Standerton this is not possible as they have had no clean running water for over a week now. And in parts of Ward 15 there is no water supply at all, let alone clean water.

By this morning, Mpumalanga has five confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections.

The DA Counsellor Sithi Silosini has called on the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation to convene an urgent meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the urgent need to repair and maintain water and sanitation infrastructure in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We now urgently call on Cogta MEC Mandla Msibi to intervene and arrange water tankers with clean water in this municipality. This is especially urgent in the areas in Ward 15 where there is no water whatsoever. We will closely monitor the situation and give regular feedback to the residents of Lekwa.” said Silosini.

Lekwa Local Municipality was not available for comment.